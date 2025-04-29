Democrat Is First to File Articles of Impeachment

A Democratic lawmaker has found his own way of marking President Trump's first 100 days—by unveiling seven articles of impeachment. Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced his resolution on Monday, accusing Trump of "tyrannical overreach" with his second-term policies on everything from mass government layoffs to deportations, reports the Hill . As the Detroit News notes, Thanedar's move is essentially a symbolic one because Republicans control both the House and Senate. His measure will likely be referred to the House Judiciary Committee to die.

Still, Thanedar becomes the first House Democrat to formally stake his ground—and maybe raise his national profile—with others such as Al Green expected to follow at some point. Axios reports that Trump's top advisers already are planning for an impeachment fight in the House should Democrats retake control of the chamber next year. But there's a complicating factor for Democrats, too: The story notes that the very threat of impeachment might energize Trump's base for the mid-terms. (More impeachment stories.)