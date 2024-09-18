World / pager attack Who Made the Exploding Pagers? It's Confusing They're reportedly marked with the name Gold Apollo, which says it didn't make them By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Sep 18, 2024 8:24 AM CDT Copied Civil Defense first-responders carry a man who was wounded after his handheld pager exploded, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo) The death toll from exploding pagers in Lebanon now stands at 12, two of them children. Some 3,000 people are said to have been injured in Tuesday's attack involving pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah. CNN reports its sources say the explosions were the work of a coordinated effort by Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, and the Israeli military. The Israeli military has declined comment. More on the pagers, and what is being pieced together about their origins: The pagers appear be marked with the Taiwanese brand Gold Apollo. The firm on Wednesday said it had no hand in making the devices in question but rather licensed its brand to the Hungarian firm BAC Consulting. Per Gold Apollo's statement, reported by the Guardian: "Regarding the AR-924 pager model mentioned in the recent media reports, we clarify that this model is produced and sold by BAC. Our company only provides the brand trademark authorization and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product." Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono is BAC's CEO, according to LinkedIn. NBC News managed to reach her by phone and reports Bársony-Arcidiacono confirmed BAC worked with Gold Apollo. But when asked about the pagers specifically, she said, "I don't make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong." The Guardian reports BAC was registered in 2022, and provides a vague description of what it does on LinkedIn: "With over a decade of consulting experience, we are on an exciting and rewarding journey with our network of passionate experts with a hunger for innovation and discovery for the Environment, Innovation & Development, and International Affairs." The BBC reports Gold Apollo founder Hsu Ching-Kuang said the company has had an agreement in place with BAC for three years, but that the money transfers from them had been "very strange." As the BBC writes, "There had been problems with the payments which had come through the Middle East he said, but didn't go into further detail." The BBC describes the arrangement as fairly typical, noting, "Taiwan's manufacturing system is a complex maze of small companies, many of which do not actually make the products they sell. They may own the brand name, the intellectual property and have research and design departments. But most of the actual manufacturing is farmed out to factories in China or Southeast Asia." (More pager attack stories.) Report an error