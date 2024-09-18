Who Made the Exploding Pagers? It's Confusing

The death toll from exploding pagers in Lebanon now stands at 12, two of them children. Some 3,000 people are said to have been injured in Tuesday's attack involving pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah. CNN reports its sources say the explosions were the work of a coordinated effort by Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, and the Israeli military. The Israeli military has declined comment. More on the pagers, and what is being pieced together about their origins:

The pagers appear be marked with the Taiwanese brand Gold Apollo. The firm on Wednesday said it had no hand in making the devices in question but rather licensed its brand to the Hungarian firm BAC Consulting.

Per Gold Apollo's statement, reported by the Guardian: "Regarding the AR-924 pager model mentioned in the recent media reports, we clarify that this model is produced and sold by BAC. Our company only provides the brand trademark authorization and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product."

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono is BAC's CEO, according to LinkedIn. NBC News managed to reach her by phone and reports Bársony-Arcidiacono confirmed BAC worked with Gold Apollo. But when asked about the pagers specifically, she said, "I don't make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong."