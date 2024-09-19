Pennsylvania Poll Results Are a 'Bit of a Puzzle'

Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes could be key to winning the White House in November—and it's currently neck and neck between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, according to one of two major polls. The candidates are in a statistical tie in the state, with 48% of likely and registered voters favoring Harris and 47% favoring Trump, according to the Washington Post poll. The poll also found that enthusiasm is high, with 78% of registered voters saying they're "extremely motivated" to vote, and 93% saying they'll definitely vote. Trump's narrow win in Pennsylvania in 2016 made him the first GOP candidate to win the state since George HW Bush in 1988. Biden narrowly won the state in 2020.