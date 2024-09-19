Will You Marry Me? No, Will You Marry Me?

A Baltimore couple's engagement story has gone viral thanks to a twist straight out of a Hollywood rom-com. Rachel Hundertmark and Rashad Polk inadvertently proposed to each other at the same time, reports the New York Post. The couple had been dating for more than two years, and each decided separately to pop the question at a Modest Mouse concert. As captured in a TikTok video by Hundertmark's 16-year-old daughter, the 36-year-old Hundertmark got down on one knee at the show and pulled out a ring.
Polk, 41, started laughing, also got down on one knee, and pulled out a ring of his own. "I was absolutely shocked," Hundertmark tells the Washington Post. "We both forgot to say 'yes'—we just hugged each other and cried, we were so happy." It turns out that each had confided ahead of time to Hundertmark's daughter, Jasmine Halstead, of their plan to pop the question. She kept both secrets and was ready to film when things unfolded. (More marriage proposal stories.)