A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Win Honors Unanimously

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark capped their record-breaking seasons by being unanimous picks for WNBA awards, the league announced Sunday. Wilson, named AP player of the year, became the first to score 1,000 points in a season, NBC News reports. She averaged a record 26.9 points per game and led the league with 98 blocks. In her spare time, the Las Vegas Aces star won a gold medal with Team USA in the Paris Olympics. "It means a lot—the preparation you put in, the approach I set myself up for this season," she told the AP.
Caitlin Clark is the league's rookie of the year, also a unanimous selection by a 15-member media panel. After an unmatched college career, Clark scored more points in a season than any rookie ever has and broke the WNBA assist record for a rookie, with 337. The Indiana Fever star averaged 19.2 points, another record. She called the rookie award "a tremendous honor." Wilson and Clark were joined on the all-WNBA first team by Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas, per the AP.