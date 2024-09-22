A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark Win Honors Unanimously

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark capped their record-breaking seasons by being unanimous picks for WNBA awards, the league announced Sunday. Wilson, named AP player of the year, became the first to score 1,000 points in a season, NBC News reports. She averaged a record 26.9 points per game and led the league with 98 blocks. In her spare time, the Las Vegas Aces star won a gold medal with Team USA in the Paris Olympics. "It means a lot—the preparation you put in, the approach I set myself up for this season," she told the AP.