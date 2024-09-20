Earth Will Get a Second 'Mini-Moon' for 2 Months

The Earth is getting a temporary "mini-moon" for about two months starting later this month. The mini-moon—that's the official astronomical designation—is actually a small asteroid, about 33 feet long, that will be pulled into the Earth's orbit from September 29 to November 25, reports the Washington Post . At that point, the asteroid named 2024 PTS will return to its place in an asteroid belt orbiting the sun, per USA Today . Unfortunately, most Earthlings may not be able to catch a glimpse.

"The object is too small and dim for typical amateur telescopes and binoculars," says Universidad Complutense de Madrid professor Carlos de la Fuente Marcos, per USA Today. "However, the object is well within the brightness range of typical telescopes used by professional astronomers." Scientists at the university detailed their discovery of the asteroid in the journal Research Notes of the AAs. PTS is from the Arjuna asteroid belt, and its closest path to Earth will come on January 30, per CBS News. It should return in about 30 years.