Magritte Painting Expected to Sell for More Than $95M

A rare painting by Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte may set a record for the highest price ever paid for one of his works at auction. The painting is one from Magritte's series "L'empire des lumières" that he produced in 1954 (see it at Christie's). As CNN explains, the 27 paintings feature Magritte "explor[ing] light by painting a sunlit sky above a darkened street scene," and the one going up for sale at Christie's this fall is expected to fetch more than $95 million. It's part of the collection that belonged to Mica Ertegun, wife of Atlantic Records co-founder Ahmet Ertegun, who died last year. The New York Times describes her as a "society fixture, decorator and philanthropist" who "helped define the tastes of an era."