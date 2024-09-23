Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Have Second Baby

Just about two months in to their marriage , Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child. Munn revealed in May that she'd had a hysterectomy as part of her breast cancer battle, and wouldn't be able to carry another baby . What she didn't reveal was that the couple was expecting again via surrogate. They both announced the birth news on Instagram , though with slightly different images ( Mulaney , for example, included a video of the new baby spitting up on him). But both revealed, "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. ... Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese."

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn added in her post. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true. I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded." Mulaney didn't add quite as much to his message: "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much." (More Olivia Munn stories.)