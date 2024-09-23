Trump: 'I Don't See' a Fourth Campaign

Former president doesn't think he'll run in 2028 if he loses in November
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 23, 2024 6:07 AM CDT
Trump: 'I Don't See' Running in 2028
Donald Trump is seen at a campaign rally at Wilmington International Airport on Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump doesn't think he'll be on the GOP ticket four straight times. In an interview aired Sunday on the Sinclair Media Group's Full Measure, the former president suggested he won't run in 2028 should he lose to Kamala Harris in November.

  • "No, I don't," Trump told host Sharyl Attkisson, when asked if he thought another campaign was possible, reports USA Today. "I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all."
  • "Hopefully, we're going to be very successful," he added, per the BBC. "It would have been easier if I did it ... contiguous." Trump would be 82 in November 2028.

  • In the interview, Trump also praised Elon Musk ("big cost cutter"), Tulsi Gabbard ("common sense person"), and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ("would do great on health and on the environment"), per Axios. He suggested that all three would bring strengths to his administration should he win, though he didn't commit to offering them jobs.
(More Donald Trump stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X