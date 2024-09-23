Trump: 'I Don't See' a Fourth Campaign

Donald Trump doesn't think he'll be on the GOP ticket four straight times. In an interview aired Sunday on the Sinclair Media Group's Full Measure, the former president suggested he won't run in 2028 should he lose to Kamala Harris in November.

"No, I don't," Trump told host Sharyl Attkisson, when asked if he thought another campaign was possible, reports USA Today. "I think that that will be, that will be it. I don't see that at all."

"Hopefully, we're going to be very successful," he added, per the BBC. "It would have been easier if I did it ... contiguous." Trump would be 82 in November 2028.