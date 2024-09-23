Lightning Strike Believed to Have Killed Teen as He Biked

A freak accident killed a 16-year-old as he rode his bike last week in Florida and was apparently struck by lightning. The teen, identified by friends and family as high school junior Cameron Day, was spotted riding his bike in Pembroke Pines Wednesday night, around the time rainy and windy conditions were seen on doorbell video in the area, NBC News reports. A woman in the neighborhood where the accident took place tells CBS News the storm moved in just after she saw the teen on his bike. She saw Day on his bike, and then, she says, "There was a huge lightning that struck. I went inside because it was really, really loud. I got scared." When she next went outside, she saw an ambulance taking the boy away.