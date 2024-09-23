Jewish Flight Attendant Sues Delta for Discrimination

Sasi Sheva didn't have a great 2022 working for his employer, Delta—at least not according to his new lawsuit against the airline accusing it of religious discrimination. Delta has "engaged in a pattern of intentionally discriminating and retaliating against ethnically Jewish, Hebrew, and/or Israeli employees based upon their race and ancestry," the complaint reads, per the New York Post.

Non-kosher: The 44-year-old Israeli from Encino, California, who says he's worked for Delta for 2 1/2 years in good standing, alleges that the airline first discriminated against him in July of 2022, when Sheva's work assignments shifted and he had to be rushed to a new flight. The flight attendant hadn't eaten in some time, so he asked Delta managers taking him in a van to the runway to stop at the airport's concourse so he could find a kosher, vegetarian meal, per his complaint. Instead, he says, he was handed a ham sandwich, which is definitely not kosher nor vegetarian, despite his employee profile noting that he adheres to both.