Ladies, These Cities Deserves a Look-See

Ladies looking for the best place to live, work, and play may want to check out WalletHub's latest rankings, which susses out which states are the best for women, in terms of jobs, health, safety, and more. The site looked at more than 180 of the nation's largest cities, reviewing 15 metrics in two main categories: women's economic and social well-being, which includes everything from earnings and a city's unemployment rate for female workers to the share of women-owned companies; and women's health care and safety, which encompasses local abortion policies, quality of women's hospitals, share of physically active women, and more. The Maryland city of Columbia ranks No. 1, but most of the cities in the top 10 are on the West Coast:



Best Cities:

Columbia, Maryland Fremont, California Huntington Beach, California Irvine, California San Francisco Santa Clarita, California Washington, DC Juneau, Alaska Seattle Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 1 in "Women"s Economic & Social Well-Being" category)