TI and Tiny Win $71.5M in Battle Against Toy Company

Rapper Chris Harris, better known as TI, and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris on Monday claimed victory over toy maker MGA Entertainment after they sued the company for infringing on the name and likeness of their music group, the OMG Girlz. The musical artists say MGA's popular OMG dolls, part of its LOL Surprise line, violated the intellectual property rights of the OMG Girlz, an all-female group TI and Tiny formed in 2009, People reports. A federal jury awarded the music group, which includes Tiny's oldest daughter, and its founders $71.5 million in damages in a unanimous decision, the AP reports.

Tiny has frequently pointed out similarities between the dolls and the real-life members of the OMG Girlz, like in this recent post, including dolls wearing similar outfits and hairstyles as the music group. MGA vigorously denied the allegations. But, said Tiny after the verdict, "We did this for the city. We did this for the culture. It was a fight. It was a hell of a fight. We couldn't be more happy. ... We wanted to thank the jurors for just seeing us through this, and just believing in what we said. They heard our story and they knew we wasn't lying. It's amazing." The lawsuit was filed in 2020.