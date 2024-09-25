Israel: Hezbollah Targeted Tel Aviv for the First Time

Israel's strikes on Lebanon continue as it tries to take down Hezbollah across the border, but on Wednesday, Hezbollah attempted its own major strike, launching a surface-to-surface missile programmed for Tel Aviv that Israel intercepted, reports the AP . The New York Times calls it "one of the militant group's most far-reaching attacks into Israeli territory in decades of conflict," noting that no injuries were reported after the incident. "This morning, they were able to shoot farther in, the first time in history to Tel Aviv," says Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, a spokesman for the Israeli military.

Hezbollah says the medium-range Qader 1 ballistic missile sent toward central Israel was aiming for the home base of Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency. The Iran-sponsored militants say Mossad was behind the recent killings of top Hezbollah commanders, as well as the recent pager and walkie-talkie attacks that killed dozens and injured thousands. However, Shoshani tells the Times the missile had been speeding toward civilian areas of Tel Aviv before it was intercepted by Israel's David's Sling air defense system. He adds that Hezbollah's claim that it was targeting Mossad is nothing other than "psychological warfare," per the AP.

Israel Defense Forces says that, in a "quick closing of the circle," it determined where the missile had been launched from in Lebanon and destroyed that site in Nafakhiyeh, reports the Jerusalem Post. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday regarding Lebanon, at France's request. The Lebanese Health Ministry says more than 560 people have died in Israeli strikes since Monday, including 50 children. Hezbollah, which has launched 500 missiles, drones, and rockets into Israel since Sunday, has been going after its neighbor in solidarity with Hamas since the latter's attack on Israel on Oct. 7.