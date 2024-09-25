Diddy Accuser: I Vomited, Defecated, but the Assault Went On

Another woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape, and she spoke out almost immediately after doing so. Thalia Graves, in a press conference alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, said that in 2001, she was dating one of Combs' employees at Bad Boy Records when Combs "lured" her into a meeting with himself and Joseph Sherman, his bodyguard at the time, the Wall Street Journal reports. She says she lost consciousness after being given an apparently drugged drink, and that when she came to, she was naked and bound. She says she screamed, and Sherman slammed her face onto a pool table, People reports. Then, she says, the men raped her.

During the alleged encounter, she says she vomited and involuntarily defecated, but Combs was not put off. "He wiped himself off" and kept going, the lawsuit says. Graves says the encounter was recorded, distributed to others, and sold as porn. Her allegations are not included in the recent federal criminal indictment against Combs, per the Journal, but she is one of a number of women who have come forward in recent months to accuse Combs of sexual assault. Allred says that while this is the first suit against the rapper she has filed, she is representing other alleged victims. (More Sean Combs stories.)