CBP Probably Didn't Expect to Find This Much Bologna

When officials inspected the bags of a woman crossing over from Mexico into Texas earlier this week, they noticed her suitcases seemed to be heavier than they should. They soon found out why: Customs and Border Protection says that when they opened up the bags in the GMC Yukon at the Presidio Port of Entry to check things out, they found not only more than 280 boxes of unreported prescription meds, including tramadol and diazepam—they also stumbled upon 40 large rolls of Mexican bologna, weighing nearly 750 pounds in total, reports KVUE.
A CBP release notes that Mexican bologna is a banned product due to it being made from pork, which has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the US pork industry. CBP officers also found more than $7,600 cash hidden in the vehicle. The woman, said to be a 43-year-old American citizen, was hit with a $1,000 civil penalty. The bologna, meanwhile, was destroyed. Not sure what you're allowed to bring into the US from Mexico? USA Today has a handy list from CBP to help keep you out of trouble. (More smuggling stories.)