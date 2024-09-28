CBP Probably Didn't Expect to Find This Much Bologna

When officials inspected the bags of a woman crossing over from Mexico into Texas earlier this week, they noticed her suitcases seemed to be heavier than they should. They soon found out why: Customs and Border Protection says that when they opened up the bags in the GMC Yukon at the Presidio Port of Entry to check things out, they found not only more than 280 boxes of unreported prescription meds, including tramadol and diazepam—they also stumbled upon 40 large rolls of Mexican bologna, weighing nearly 750 pounds in total, reports KVUE.