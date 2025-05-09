2 Arrested After Woman's Neighbors Surround ICE Agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement "targeted" an immigrant family in Worcester, Massachusetts, this week, an immigrant advocacy group says, and two people ended up arrested after attempting to intervene—including the family's 16-year-old daughter. Her father had already been detained by ICE on Wednesday, and agents returned to the family home Thursday morning, Boston.com reports. When neighbors saw the agents interacting with the mother and her two kids, the teen and a baby, about 25 people formed a "human ring" to protect them, NBC Boston reports. Reports vary on exactly what happened next, but the situation ended with the teen and a local school board candidate arrested and the mother, who is reportedly from Brazil, taken away by agents, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

ICE "didn't have a warrant," the school board candidate told reporters, while still handcuffed at the scene. "They didn't have not just a judicial warrant. They didn't have a warrant at all. They wouldn't present it." Video from the scene, called "harrowing" by the city manager, shows the teen girl screaming and running after the ICE vehicle her mom was in, and shows police officers at one point restraining her on the ground. "As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother's Day around the corner," said the mayor of Worcester, who said the city did not know the raid was imminent. "The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city. Simply put, we cannot have this happen in our community."