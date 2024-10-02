X Has Dropped 80% of Value Since Musk Bought It: Report

When Elon Musk bought the former Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion, the investment firm Fidelity held some $19.66 million worth of shares. Now, two years later, there's been a bit of a shift—and not in Musk's favor. TechCrunch reports that Fidelity's latest valuation puts those shares at just $4.2 million as of the end of August, which equates to a sharp drop of nearly 80% since the purchase, according to a Sunday filing by Fidelity. X is no longer traded publicly, but this new valuation would make X worth just $9.4 billion.

"Musk clearly overpaid for this asset," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives tells CNN. However, Ives and others think Fidelity's numbers may be somewhat off—Ives, for example believes Twitter was actually worth about $30 billion when Musk took the company private, and that it's worth about $15 billion now. Gene Munster, a managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, says he thinks Fidelity got "overly aggressive" in its calculations and that X may one day be worth even more than that initial $44 billion that Musk plunked down.

Mashable reports that, "in fairness, the writing has been on the wall for a while" on a downturn. The outlet notes that at the beginning of the year, Fidelity had valued its stake in X as being 71.5% less than it originally was. Although Ives tells CNN that engagement on X is "strong," advertisers have been fleeing the platform, partly due to their balking at some of the extreme content that's found its way online since Musk took over. And it doesn't look like there will be a big reversal of that trend soon: A report from market research company Kantar released last month noted that more than a quarter of marketers have indicated they plan to reduce ad spending on X in 2025. (More X.com stories.)