Israel Bars UN Chief: 'Stain on the History of the UN'

Israel just declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to be a "persona non grata" and banned him from the country. Foreign Minister Israel Katz made the announcement Wednesday, saying the Portuguese diplomat, "a stain on the history of the UN," failed to "unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel" on Tuesday and as a result "does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil," per the Jerusalem Post . After Iran fired missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the UN chief condemned the "broadening of the Middle East conflict" and called for a ceasefire without making direct mention of Iran, per Politico .

Israel and the UN have repeatedly clashed over the situation in Gaza, including over the UN's role in getting aid to Palestinian refugees, per the BBC. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East has blamed Israel for the deaths of staff members in airstrikes. Guterres, meanwhile, has accused Israel of killing civilians "on a scale unprecedented during my time as secretary-general." Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have been killed since last October, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, Katz expressed outrage in April when the UN left Hamas off a blacklist of parties credibly suspected of conflict-related sexual violence, per the Post.

Still, Wednesday's statement "marks a major escalation of the long-running feud between Israel and Guterres," per Politico. Katz said Guterres has turned the UN into "an extremely antisemitic and anti-Israel institution" and touted "anti-Israel policy since the beginning of the war," per the Post and BBC. Guterres provided "backing to terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and now to the mothership of global terror, Iran," Katz said, per the Times of Israel. Guterres has yet to comment. There's some debate over whether Katz has the authority to ban the UN chief, with sources telling the Times that only the interior minister has such authority.