US Expects Iran to Strike Israel 'Imminently'

Amid Israel's steady bombardment of Lebanon, followed by new ground incursions, one "mystery" has been why Iran has remained so quiet while its ally has been attacked, wrote David Leonhardt in the New York Times on Tuesday morning. The mystery may be over soon: The White House says it now expects Iran to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel "imminently," reports the Wall Street Journal. While there was no indication of exactly when it might happen, the US government has told American government employees in Israel to shelter in place.