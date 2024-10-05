Argentine President's Words Sounded Like a TV President's

A columnist in Argentina has pointed out similarities between President Javier Milei's address to the UN General Assembly last month and the rhetoric of US President Jed Bartlet, who was politically inspiring but not real. Carlos Pagni wrote about the matter Thursday in the daily newspaper La Nacion. Milei included text reflecting his libertarian views and used altered wording in spots during his speech, the Hill reports, but followed the basic structure employed by Martin Sheen's character in NBC's The West Wing. "Didn't anyone else notice?" Pagni wrote, per the Guardian, which compares passages: