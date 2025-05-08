He's a 'Pope for All the Americas'

The papacy was held by Italians for centuries before Poland's Pope John Paul II was chosen in 1978, and many observers thought cardinals might elect an Italian to succeed Pope Francis, the first pontiff from Argentina. Instead, they chose a pope from Chicago. Cardinal Robert Prevost took the name Pope Leo XVI. "Peace be with you all," he told the cheering crowd in St. Peter's Square around 70 minutes after white smoke poured from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a new pope had been elected. More on the first American pope:

A 'surprise choice': Reuters calls the 69-year-old a "surprise choice," since he only became a cardinal in 2023. Francis gave him a powerful position in the Vatican, but there had "long been a taboo" against having a pope from the US "given the country's geopolitical power already wielded in the secular sphere," the AP notes. Leo, however, has also been a citizen of Peru, where he spent much of his career, since 2015.