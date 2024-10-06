Another Hurricane Bears Down on Florida

The west coast of Florida is in for "an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts," weather officials warned the state on Sunday, as a tropical storm intensified into Hurricane Milton. The storm has reached Category 1 status, USA Today reports. Strengthening as it drew fuel from the Gulf of Mexico, Milton was producing sustained winds of 80mph on Sunday, per NBC News . "Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials," said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Forecasts expect Milton to reach the Gulf Coast of Florida, including the entire Tampa Bay area, as a Category 3 on Wednesday, per CNN. The rain has begun, and the Miami, Orlando, and Tampa areas can expect four to eight inches of rain through Thursday, officials said. Gov. Ron DeSantis has now declared a state of emergency for 51 of the state's 67 counties; he said the cleanup effort after Hurricane Helene has gone 24/7 in anticipation of Milton's arrival. The state Division of Emergency Management is preparing for the largest evacuation since 2017, Director Kevin Guthrie said at a news conference Sunday with the governor. "I urge Floridians to finalize your storm preparations now, enact your plan," Guthrie said. "I highly encourage you to evacuate." (More Florida stories.)