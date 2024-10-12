Far-Right Site Admits Innocence of Georgia Election Workers

The Gateway Pundit published an admission Saturday that Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss did not commit voter fraud when counting votes in the 2020 presidential election, a false accusation the far-right site gave life to by being the first to name the Georgia election workers. The allegations led to intimidation and harassment of the women. Saturday's post noted that Georgia had investigated the allegations, the Washington Post reports. "The results of this investigation indicate that Ruby Freeman and Wandrea 'Shaye' Moss did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct while working at State Farm Arena on election night," Jim Hoft, the site's founder and editor, wrote.

The site settled a defamation lawsuit against it filed by Freeman and Moss, her daughter, on Thursday. Donald Trump and Rudy Guiliani had accused the women of pulling "suitcases" of ballots out from under a table out of sight of poll workers in Fulton County. The allegation was quickly debunked, per USA Today, but continued to be spread by Trump allies. Giuliani still owes $150 million on the defamation suit he lost to Freeman and Moss. Eric Coomer, a former Dominion Voting Systems employee falsely accused of rigging the election in favor of Joe Biden, has a similar lawsuit pending against the Gateway Pundit. The site has said it filed for bankruptcy protection. (More Gateway Pundit stories.)