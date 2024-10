Hurricane Milton is headed straight for Florida this week on the heels of Hurricane Helene, and it may force the largest number of evacuations in seven years, reports the Washington Post. In fact, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned Sunday that authorities would be "more assertive" about getting people out of mandatory evacuation zones. "I don't want to hear 1,500 calls coming over this radio where people are pleading for help and we can't get to you," he said.

Path: Milton is on track to make landfall on the state's west coast Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, per the AP. Major metro areas at risk are Tampa and Orlando. Milton became a Category 2 storm early Monday in the Gulf of Mexico and quickly after became a Category 3.