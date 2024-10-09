On Call, Trump Keeps Calling Maine Governor a 'He'

During a call with Maine supporters Monday, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the state's female governor, Janet Mills, as "he." The Republican presidential nominee spoke for more than 15 minutes during the "tele-rally" to mark the first day of early voting in the state, and a recording was provided to the Bangor Daily News by someone who listened in. "He wants to resettle 75,000 migrants into Maine. That's only because [Biden and Harris] told him to do so," Trump said, referring to Mills. "He's weak and ineffective, and they told him to do so, and he's saying, 'Yes, sir. Yes, ma'am. I will do it.'"
The newspaper says that the "most notable" part about the call, however, was its inaccuracies; at one point, Trump called out a Democratic congressman from Maine and accused him of voting with Kamala Harris "virtually 100%" of the time, despite the fact that the lawmaker in question actually opposed President Joe Biden the most out of all the House Democrats last year. At another point, Trump seemed to conflate two areas related to lobster fishing in Maine. See the details at the Bangor Daily News. (More Election 2024 stories.)