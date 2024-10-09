On Call, Trump Keeps Calling Maine Governor a 'He'

During a call with Maine supporters Monday, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the state's female governor, Janet Mills, as "he." The Republican presidential nominee spoke for more than 15 minutes during the "tele-rally" to mark the first day of early voting in the state, and a recording was provided to the Bangor Daily News by someone who listened in. "He wants to resettle 75,000 migrants into Maine. That's only because [Biden and Harris] told him to do so," Trump said, referring to Mills. "He's weak and ineffective, and they told him to do so, and he's saying, 'Yes, sir. Yes, ma'am. I will do it.'"