Marine Involved in Controversial Afghan Adoption Won't Be Fired

A US Marine whose adoption of an Afghan war orphan has spurred a yearslong legal battle and raised alarms at the highest levels of government will remain on active duty, the AP reports. A three-member panel of Marines found Tuesday that while Maj. Joshua Mast acted in a way unbecoming of an officer in his zealous quest to bring home the baby girl, it did not warrant his separation from the military. Lawyers for the Marine Corps argued Mast abused his position, disregarded orders of his superiors, mishandled classified information, and improperly used a government computer in his fight over the child who was found orphaned on the battlefield in rural Afghanistan in 2019. Mast has since been accused of "stealing" the child from relatives who raised her after she was orphaned.

A five-day board of inquiry hearing held partially behind closed doors at the Marine Forces Special Operations Command at Camp Lejeune was administrative, not criminal, and intended to determine whether Mast was fit to remain in the military. The worst outcome Mast might have faced was an other-than-honorable discharge. Because the board substantiated misconduct, a report will be entered into Mast's file, which could affect promotions and assignments, the Marines said Tuesday. The board's report will be sent up the ladder to the Secretary of the Navy, who will close the case against Mast. The child's fate, however, remains in limbo. The Afghan couple who raised the child for 18 months in Afghanistan is seeking to have Mast's adoption of her undone, but the case is stalled at the Virginia Supreme Court.

Mast and his wife, Stephanie, lived in rural Fluvanna County, Virginia, when the child was orphaned. They persuaded a judge there to grant them an adoption of the child, even though she remained in Afghanistan as the government there tracked down her extended family and reunited her with them. Mast helped the family flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021. Once in the US, Mast used the adoption papers to get the federal government to take the child from her Afghan relatives and give her to him. She has remained with his family ever since. Stephanie testified publicly at the Tuesday hearing, offering rare insight into the couple's motivation for working so vigorously to bring the child into their home. "They have a survival mentality," she said of Afghans. "We believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we wanted her to have that." (More Afghanistan stories.)