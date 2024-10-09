Conditions in Tampa Are a 'Recipe for Disaster'

Area is exceptionally vulnerable to flooding damage
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 8, 2024 9:08 PM CDT
In the Tampa Area, a 'Recipe for a Huge Storm-Surge Disaster''
A view of the Oelsner Indian Mound in Port Richey, Florida. Local legend in the Tampa area is that Indian mounds help steer hurricanes away from the area.   (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Tampa Bay area hasn't had a direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, when the population was a fraction of what it is now. But that could change on Wednesday, with potentially catastrophic results if Hurricane Milton hits the area with full force. Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hurricane scientist Jess Masters says conditions in the area are a "recipe for a huge storm-surge disaster," the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • In 2015, risk modeling company Karen Clark & Co. found that a funnel effect created by Tampa Bay was among the factors that made the Tampa and St. Petersburg metro area the most vulnerable in the US to flooding damage, the Journal reports.

  • "A severe storm with the right track orientation will cause an enormous buildup of water that will become trapped in the bay and inundate large areas of Tampa and St. Petersburg," the 2015 report said, per USA Today.
  • The report cited the wide, shallow continental shelf in the Gulf of Mexico as another reason why the area is vulnerable to flooding. Marshall Shepherd, director of the Atmospheric Sciences Program at the University of Georgia, tells ABC News that the shelf, which extends up to 150 miles offshore in some areas, means that water "shoved" by the storm has nowhere to go but land.
  • Another factor causing concern is development. The Journal reports that much of the new development in the area's decades-long building boom has been on low-lying ground vulnerable to storm surges. The National Weather Service's Tampa Bay office warned Tuesday that storm surge could be as high as 15 feet in some areas.

  • The storm's track wobbled slightly south on Tuesday but it is "far too early for residents around Tampa Bay to breathe a sigh of relief," CNN reports. The current trajectory is 20 miles south of the mouth of Tampa Bay, meaning the Sarasota area could experience some of the most severe storm surge, but the National Hurricane Center says plenty of uncertainty remains and the storm's trajectory could shift north or south before landfall Wednesday night.
