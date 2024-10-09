Landlord Alleges Fisker Left Giant Mess in Its Wake

Company had been renting a nearly 80K-square-foot facility in La Palma, California
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 9, 2024 1:36 PM CDT
Landlord Alleges Fisker Left Giant Mess in Its Wake
   (Getty Images / Roman Tiraspolsky)

Things haven't panned out the way Henrik Fisker thought they would. He hoped to build an EV giant, with the Ocean SUV at its center. Instead, the car has been dogged by software and mechanical issues since its 2023 launch, in part leading the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, reports TechCrunch. It's been a messy road—quite literally, alleges the landlord of the Orange County, California, headquarters the company officially exited on Sept. 27. SFGate cites a Friday filing from Shamrock Properties that includes photos of the 78,980-square-foot facility in La Palma. SFGate quips that they depict "an office that looks like it was fled with seconds' notice." More:

  • Shamrock Properties' claim: "La Palma has been left in complete disarray. Shamrock now faces tens of thousands of dollars in cleanup costs, damage repairs, and what appears to me to be hazardous waste removal." KTLA reports Shamrock alleges it has also been dealing with squatters breaking into the building.
  • SFGate's take on the photos: "Tool cases and cardboard boxes litter the floors. A filing drawer is upended, and elsewhere, folders and papers are tossed about. Doors to storage cabinets swing open, showing half-empty shelves. Rolls of textiles spill from an upturned trash bin. Pictures hint unmistakably at the former tenant. A single seat for a car. Life-sized vehicle replicas, made of what looks like clay. A half-constructed car interior, sitting on wheeled trolleys."
  • Shamrock has locked things down: Shamrock has reportedly fielded a number of calls from people hoping to gain reentry to the building to retrieve things. A rep for the company says that's not happening: "I am treating La Palma as if it were a crime scene with no property leaving until I receive further direction."
