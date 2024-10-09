Landlord Alleges Fisker Left Giant Mess in Its Wake

Things haven't panned out the way Henrik Fisker thought they would. He hoped to build an EV giant, with the Ocean SUV at its center. Instead, the car has been dogged by software and mechanical issues since its 2023 launch, in part leading the company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June, reports TechCrunch. It's been a messy road—quite literally, alleges the landlord of the Orange County, California, headquarters the company officially exited on Sept. 27. SFGate cites a Friday filing from Shamrock Properties that includes photos of the 78,980-square-foot facility in La Palma. SFGate quips that they depict "an office that looks like it was fled with seconds' notice." More: