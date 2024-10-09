Biden: It's 'Looking Like the Storm of the Century'

Hurricane Milton is "looking like the storm of the century," President Biden warned Wednesday as the storm approached Florida's west coast . Milton is expected to hit late Wednesday or early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, and its effects are already being felt. CNN reports the storm has spawned multiple tornadoes in Florida, including one that damaged homes and knocked down trees in Fort Myers. NBC News reports there have been at least 10 tornadoes in south-central Florida, and a tornado watch is in effect from north of Tampa all the way to Key West.

At a White House briefing, Biden urged people to listen to warnings from local officials, saying it is "literally a matter of life and death," the AP reports. The National Weather Service said in a post on X at 2:07pm that it is "time to shelter in place." The NWS said "tropical-storm force winds, flooding rains, and tornadoes are spreading inland across FL. Unless a life-threatening situation arises, stay indoors and follow updates." The National Hurricane Center described Milton as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane." It is expected to make landfall somewhere between Tampa and Sarasota, the Washington Post reports. A livestream of the conditions in Tampa can be seen here.

At the White House briefing, President Biden said he had spoken to officials including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the mayors of Tampa and St. Petersburg, the Times of London reports. " We've been in constant contact," he said. "We've made available an unprecedented number of assets." Biden denounced what he called the "reckless, irresponsible, and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies" by Donald Trump and other Republicans, reports the New York Times. He described Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that "they can control the weather" as "beyond ridiculous," adding: "It's got to stop, moments like this. There are no red or blue states." (More Hurricane Milton stories.)