Scientists: We Are on the Brink of Irreversible Disaster

An international coalition of scientists has delivered a report on the Earth that is the equivalent of a doctor telling a patient to sit down for a very serious talk. The climate experts say they assessed 35 of the planet's "vital signs," and 25 were worse than ever before, including carbon emissions and temperatures both on land and in the oceans, the Guardian reports. "We are on the brink of an irreversible climate disaster. This is a global emergency beyond any doubt," the scientists wrote in the report published in the journal BioScience. "Much of the very fabric of life on Earth is imperiled. We are stepping into a critical and unpredictable new phase of the climate crisis."