Sea Lion Lying on a California Beach Is Fatally Shot

A 2-year-old sea lion was lying on a California beach when it was fatally shot, and now a $20,000 reward is being offered in the case. The sea lion was found with a fresh gunshot wound on Orange County's Bolsa Chica State Beach on August 7 and was taken to a nearby marine mammal center, but it died the following day, ABC News reports. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information about the shooting that leads to a criminal conviction or civil penalty in the case, USA Today reports. The agency is asking anyone with information to call its NOAA's 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964, whether they saw or even just heard something unusual at the beach that day.