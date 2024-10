Former President Barack Obama minced no words Thursday in Pittsburgh during an unannounced stop at a campaign field office for Vice President Kamala Harris hours before Obama appeared at one of Harris' rallies for the first time. Declaring his intention to "speak some truths" to voters, but especially Black male voters, he went on to question the amount of support Harris is getting. Notable quotes, from the Washington Post and the Guardian:

"My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running. Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers."