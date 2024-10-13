At Coachella, Trump Suggests Woman Who Heckled Him Pay

Donald Trump's foray into Democratic states this weekend included an insult-filled, apocalyptic speech at a California rally in which he likened the US to an occupied nation, called opponents "professional thieves" and suggested a woman in the crowd who heckled him be beaten up. The former president paused at one point while speaking Saturday in Coachella and turned to a spot in the audience. "Back home to mommy, she goes back home to mommy," Trump said, apparently referring to a heckler, the Washington Post reports. "'Was that you darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her. Her mother's a big fan of ours, you know that right? Her father, her mother. You always have that."