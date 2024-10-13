At Coachella, Trump Suggests Woman Who Heckled Him Pay

Donald Trump's foray into Democratic states this weekend included an insult-filled, apocalyptic speech at a California rally in which he likened the US to an occupied nation, called opponents "professional thieves" and suggested a woman in the crowd who heckled him be beaten up. The former president paused at one point while speaking Saturday in Coachella and turned to a spot in the audience. "Back home to mommy, she goes back home to mommy," Trump said, apparently referring to a heckler, the Washington Post reports. "'Was that you darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her. Her mother's a big fan of ours, you know that right? Her father, her mother. You always have that."
Trump has talked about inflicting violence on hecklers at his rallies before. When he was interrupted by one in Las Vegas in 2016, Trump told the crowd, "I'd like to punch him in the face." The same year in Iowa, he urged supporters to "knock the crap" out of anyone who heckled him. The rest of Trump's speech Saturday was similar to one he gave Friday in Colorado, another state that votes Democratic. At that rally, he said he'll name his operation to deport migrants after his host, the city of Aurora. CNN posted a clip of his reaction to the Coachella heckler here. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)