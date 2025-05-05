16 Children Arrested in 14-Year-Old's Death

Police in the northeast of England have arrested 16 children on suspicion of manslaughter after a body thought to be that of a missing boy was found at the site of a fire Friday in an industrial park. Layton Carr, whom his school described as "valued and much loved," was 14, the Guardian reports. Northumbria Police said 16 children ages 11 to 14, including three girls, were taken into custody and then released on police bail, per the Chronicle .

First responders were alerted to the fire in Gateshead on Friday night, per the BBC, getting it under control by midnight, officials said. Officers then searched the site and found the remains officials believe to be Layton's. The run-down industrial park along the River Tyne has been the location of trespassing, "anti-social behavior," and lesser fires for some time, officials said, per PA Media. Memorials left at the site Sunday include blue balloons in the shape of "14." The family of Layton, who lived in South Tyneside, released a statement calling him "such a kind, caring and loving boy."