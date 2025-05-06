MTG Suggests Trump Is Being Manipulated

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not happy with the direction of the Trump administration, warning people "in the president's ear" are "lying to him." The Georgia Republican appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room on Monday and expanded on an X post from over the weekend, in which she claimed "the base is not happy" and she was personally "upset over the direction of things." Greene told Bannon, "It's a lie. There is no wedge between the base and President Trump. The wedge is between Congress, and the establishment Republicans that are undermining the president's agenda. Also, anyone that gets in the president's ear and is lying to him about what he should be doing."

"They think they can manipulate the president, but you can't manipulate the base," Greene continued. She said voters had rejected "the old Republican Party ways" and chosen "President Trump's agenda," per Mediaite. That means "embracing Make America Great Again, MAGA, America First, MAHA, no more foreign wars ... this whole populist movement supporting America," Greene said. "And Washington, as usual, is tone deaf and has not heard the message." She'd previously complained about foreign wars and working with Ukraine—"a country that's not going to launder our money and sell our weapons to our enemies"—on an earth minerals deal.

In a separate interview with NewsNation's The Hill, Greene walked back her message that Trump was "losing MTG" and "losing the base." "Well, actually, the base is thrilled with President Trump," Greene said, per the Hill. "However, it's Congress the base is furious with, and Congress didn't seem to get the message from the November 2024 election, and that's what I'm sounding the alarm about." She previously warned on X that Republicans would suffer "bigly" in the 2026 midterms if they didn't get in line with Trump's agenda, per the Independent. She also told The Hill she believed she could win either the Georgia governor's race or Senate primary should she choose to run. "I'll give it some thought," she said, per NewsNation. (More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)