Politics / Tina Peters Trump: Imprisoned County Clerk Must Go Free Demands Tina Peters be freed in Colorado after her conviction on tampering with voting machines By John Johnson Posted May 6, 2025 11:21 AM CDT Updated May 6, 2025 11:44 AM CDT Tina Peters, former Mesa County clerk, listens during her trial, March 3, 2023, in Grand Junction, Colo. (Scott Crabtree/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) President Trump is calling for the release from prison of a former county clerk in Colorado who breached voting machine protocols back in 2020. Trump can't pardon Tina Peters because she was convicted of state crimes, explains 9NEWS. But he can ramp up pressure on state officials, which is what he did in a Truth Social post: "Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud," Trump wrote Monday evening, per the Hill. "Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American." What she did: Peters was convicted of allowing unauthorized access to voting machines under her charge in Mesa County, part of an unsuccessful attempt to prove the vote had been rigged in favor of Joe Biden. Peters began serving a nine-year sentence last year. Push to free her: Trump's post is only the latest effort to free Peters or at least get her sentence reduced, notes Colorado Public Radio. The Department of Justice went to court on her behalf in March, and the outcome of that effort is pending. Her supporters also are pressuring Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who has the authority to pardon her. Contrasting views: In his post, Trump directed the Department of Justice to "take all necessary action" to secure Peters' release, describing her as a hostage "being held in a Colorado prison by the Democrats, for political reasons." It's quite a contrast from the words of the judge who sentenced her last year: "You are no hero—you abused your position and you are a charlatan," Judge Matthew Barrett told her. "You cannot help but lie as easy as you breathe."