Trump: Imprisoned County Clerk Must Go Free

President Trump is calling for the release from prison of a former county clerk in Colorado who breached voting machine protocols back in 2020. Trump can't pardon Tina Peters because she was convicted of state crimes, explains 9NEWS. But he can ramp up pressure on state officials, which is what he did in a Truth Social post:

"Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud," Trump wrote Monday evening, per the Hill. "Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American."