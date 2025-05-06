Carney: Canada Is 'Not for Sale.' Trump: 'Never Say Never'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, and the public portion of their meeting might be captured in two lines:

It's Trump's first face-to-face meeting with Carney, who was just elected on a "wave of anti-Trump sentiment," per the Washington Post. The pair have plenty to talk about in regard to tariffs, border security, and, of course, Trump's repeated assertion that he wants Canada to become the 51st American state.

Just before the meeting, Trump set the tone in a Truth Social post, notes the Wall Street Journal: "We don't need their cars, we don't need their energy, we don't need their lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain," he wrote. "They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!" The two leaders were meeting privately after the Oval Office session in front of reporters. (More Mark Carney stories.)