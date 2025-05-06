US Intelligence Refutes Trump Claims on Tren de Aragua

To justify invoking the Alien Enemies Act, which he's used to deport hundreds of Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador, President Trump claimed the US was under invasion by a hostile foreign nation. He said Tren de Aragua, a criminal gang controlled by Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro, was working to destabilize the US at Maduro's direction. But US intelligence agencies concluded that was false, per Politico and the New York Times . An April 7 memo from the National Intelligence Council, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the Freedom of the Press Foundation, states Tren de Aragua has no direct ties to Venezuela's government.

"While Venezuela's permissive environment enables TDA to operate, the Maduro regime probably does not have a policy of cooperating with TDA and is not directing TDA movement to and operations in the United States," the memo states, noting Venezuelan security forces have arrested gang members and "periodically engaged in armed confrontations with TDA, resulting in the killing of some TDA members," per the Times. The memo also challenges Trump's assertion that the gang is a threat to US national security. "The small size of TDA's cells, its focus on low skill criminal activities and its decentralized structure make it highly unlikely that TDA coordinates large volumes of human trafficking or migrant smuggling," the document reads, per Politico.

Todd Blanche, the deputy attorney general, claimed earlier reporting on the memo was "inaccurate." Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, claimed the FBI believed the Maduro government was supporting TDA activities in the US. The released memo does note FBI analysts thought some Venezuelan government officials had facilitated TDA members' migration to the US to undermine public safety based on information obtained from people detained for criminal activity. But "most" of the intelligence community believes the information is "not credible," the memo states. Gabbard now accuses the media of "twisting and manipulating intelligence assessments to undermine the president's agenda to keep the American people safe," per the Times.