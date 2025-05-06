Trump on Fake Pope Photo: 'Catholics Loved It'

President Trump is shrugging off criticism about a fake photo that emerged over the weekend depicting him as pope. The image surfaced on Trump's Truth Social account, then got further circulated by the White House itself.

"I had nothing to do with it," Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office when asked about it, reports NBC News. "Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it, I have no idea where it came from—maybe it was AI."

Trump rejected the idea that Catholics were offended, blaming the "fake news media" for being unable to take a joke. "The Catholics loved it." He cited first lady Melania as a prime example: "My wife thought it was cute," he said. "She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"