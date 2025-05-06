Trump on Fake Pope Photo: 'Catholics Loved It'

President Trump is shrugging off criticism about a fake photo that emerged over the weekend depicting him as pope. The image surfaced on Trump's Truth Social account, then got further circulated by the White House itself.
- "I had nothing to do with it," Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office when asked about it, reports NBC News. "Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That's not me that did it, I have no idea where it came from—maybe it was AI."
- Trump rejected the idea that Catholics were offended, blaming the "fake news media" for being unable to take a joke. "The Catholics loved it." He cited first lady Melania as a prime example: "My wife thought it was cute," he said. "She said, 'Isn't that nice?'"