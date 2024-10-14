Trump Blasts Biopic The Apprentice

Donald Trump couldn't stop the US release of the controversial biopic The Apprentice over the weekend, but he's weighing in as movie critic on Monday:
- "It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job," he wrote on Truth Social. The former president called out screenwriter Gabriel Sherman in particular. "So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us," Trump wrote.
One of the most controversial parts of the film depicts a younger Trump raping then-wife Ivana Trump, a claim she made in a 1990 divorce deposition but later walked back that claim, saying in 1993 she'd merely felt "violated" by "marital relations in which he behaved very differently towards me than he had during our marriage," per the Guardian. In his post, Trump called her a "kind and wonderful person" and said he'd had a "great relationship with her until the day she died," which he says the filmmakers ignored. Trump's legal team had unsuccessfully sought to block the film's release, notes the Hill.
As for audiences, they didn't seem much interested in going to see a political film, notes the AP. It finished in a distant 10th place over the weekend and pulled in only $1.6 million, in line with expectations. However, the outlet notes that the film might remain in the national conversation because stars Sebastian Stan (as Trump) and Jeremy Strong (as adviser Roy Cohn) are potential contenders for acting awards. (More Donald Trump stories.)