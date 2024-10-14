Trump Blasts Biopic The Apprentice

One of the most controversial parts of the film depicts a younger Trump raping then-wife Ivana Trump, a claim she made in a 1990 divorce deposition but later walked back that claim, saying in 1993 she'd merely felt "violated" by "marital relations in which he behaved very differently towards me than he had during our marriage," per the Guardian. In his post, Trump called her a "kind and wonderful person" and said he'd had a "great relationship with her until the day she died," which he says the filmmakers ignored. Trump's legal team had unsuccessfully sought to block the film's release, notes the Hill.

As for audiences, they didn't seem much interested in going to see a political film, notes the AP. It finished in a distant 10th place over the weekend and pulled in only $1.6 million, in line with expectations. However, the outlet notes that the film might remain in the national conversation because stars Sebastian Stan (as Trump) and Jeremy Strong (as adviser Roy Cohn) are potential contenders for acting awards. (More Donald Trump stories.)