NASA Launches Rocket on Trip That Will Take 6 Years

NASA launched a rocket to the moon on Monday, but this particular moon will take nearly six years to reach. The spacecraft known as Europa Clipper took off for the Jupiter moon of Europa and is scheduled to arrive in 2030, reports Space.com. Once the 1.8-million-mile journey is complete, the spacecraft will begin its real work—assessing the ocean beneath the planet's icy surface to see whether it might be able to support life.

The right stuff? "Europa could have all the ingredients for life as we know it," NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free told reporters, per NPR. "Water, organics, chemical energy and stability. What we discover at Europa will have profound implications for the study of astrobiology and how we view our place in the universe."