Bath & Body Works: Sorry About KKK-Looking Candles

Bath & Body Works thought it was releasing a candle with a label design that looked like a paper cutout of a snowflake. What many people saw on the label of the "Snowed In" candle, however, was a chain of tiny Ku Klux Klan members. (See an image of the label here.) Following backlash to the candle, Bath & Body Works has now pulled it from shelves, the Washington Post reports. The chain says that while it never intended for its design to resemble KKK hoods, the company is "committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make. ... We apologize to anyone we've offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward."