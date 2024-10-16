The Saga of Olivia Nuzzi, Her Ex, and RFK Jr. Gets Twistier

The twists and turns continue in the saga involving two reporters and a former presidential candidate . In new court filings, Ryan Lizza, Politico's chief Washington correspondent and the former fiance of magazine writer Olivia Nuzzi, claims that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. manipulated Nuzzi after she profiled him for New York magazine, from which she is now on leave. Lizza, who himself is on leave from Politico, claims Kennedy told Nuzzi he wanted to "control," "possess," and "impregnate" her, and that the two had a "disturbing relationship" for nearly a year before Lizza found out Nuzzi was cheating on him and broke off their engagement, CNN reports.

Lizza says Nuzzi should have distanced herself from Kennedy but instead engaged in "catastrophically reckless" behavior, and he says he knows all this because Nuzzi told him herself after he confronted her about her affair with Kennedy, the Daily Beast reports. He also denied Nuzzi's claims that he was the one who leaked news of the relationship and says he never hacked or stole her devices, blackmailed her, or threatened her, as she has alleged. The filings have to do with Nuzzi's request for a protective order against Lizza; she's already been granted a temporary one. A statement from a member of her legal team says says Lizza's filing is "full of salacious and irrelevant claims that we will not dignify with a response," and that Nuzzi is being harassed by Lizza and just wants to be "left alone." (More Olivia Nuzzi stories.)