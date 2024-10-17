Feeling Political? So Are These US States

Election Day is less than three weeks away, but early voting is already underway in some states, and others are gearing up to open their own polls. WalletHub wanted to see which states were the most politically engaged, so it looked at all 50 using 10 metrics as a gauge. Those included such factors as the percentage of the electorate who voted in the past few big elections, as well as civic education engagement, policies on voter accessibility, and preregistration for young voters. Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the two top states are on the edges of the nation's capital. Here, the 10 most and least engaged states when it comes to politics:



Most engaged

Maryland Virginia New Jersey Oregon Washington Montana Minnesota California Arizona New York