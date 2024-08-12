From sea to shining sea, and every stretch in between, the United States offers plenty of diverse places to settle down, though the "ideal" locale will differ for each person or family. WalletHub has attempted to whittle down the choices with an overall look at each state, comparing all 50 using more than four dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability (including housing, taxes, and the general cost of living); the local economy, including unemployment rates, job opportunities, and the prevalence of food insecurity; education and health; quality of life (e.g., weather, air quality, commute times, and recreational venues); and safety. Massachusetts rises to the top of WalletHub's list, while Louisiana comes in last. Here, the top and bottom picks:



Best States

Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category) Florida New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category) Utah New Hampshire Idaho Pennsylvania Wisconsin New York (No. 1 in "Qualify of Life" category) Wyoming