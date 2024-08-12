This Is America's Best State to Live In

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts tops the list, while Louisiana comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 12, 2024 5:36 PM CDT
10 Best, Worst States to Live
A scene from Gloucester, Massachusetts.   (Getty Images/Sean Pavone)

From sea to shining sea, and every stretch in between, the United States offers plenty of diverse places to settle down, though the "ideal" locale will differ for each person or family. WalletHub has attempted to whittle down the choices with an overall look at each state, comparing all 50 using more than four dozen metrics in five main categories: affordability (including housing, taxes, and the general cost of living); the local economy, including unemployment rates, job opportunities, and the prevalence of food insecurity; education and health; quality of life (e.g., weather, air quality, commute times, and recreational venues); and safety. Massachusetts rises to the top of WalletHub's list, while Louisiana comes in last. Here, the top and bottom picks:

Best States

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category)
  2. Florida
  3. New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category)
  4. Utah
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Idaho
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. Wisconsin
  9. New York (No. 1 in "Qualify of Life" category)
  10. Wyoming

Worst States

  1. Arizona
  2. Oregon
  3. South Carolina
  4. Oklahoma (last in "Education & Health" category)
  5. Mississippi
  6. Nevada
  7. Alaska (last in "Quality of Life" categories)
  8. Arkansas
  9. New Mexico
  10. Louisiana (last in "Economy" category)
See how other states fared here. (These states are lacking when it comes to quality of life.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X