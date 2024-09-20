In-Person Voting Begins in 3 States Today

The Democratic and Republican national conventions are just a memory, the first and perhaps only debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is in the bag, and election offices are beginning to send out absentee ballots. Now come the voters. Friday is the start of early in-person voting in Virginia, South Dakota, and Minnesota, the home state of Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz. The first ballots being cast in person come with just over six weeks left before Election Day on Nov. 5. About a dozen more states will follow with early in-person voting by mid-October.

'I want to see high turnout and low drama.' "If I could wave a magic wand in this room right now, I would wish for two things: Between now and November 5th, I want to see high turnout and low drama," Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Thursday. Simon also serves as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.