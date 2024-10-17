Angel Reese: MY WNBA Salary Wouldn't Cover Rent

Star WNBA rookie Angel Reese took to Instagram Live to reveal her salary from the Chicago Sky as well as her rent—and to complain that the former would barely cover the latter, reports USA Today.

"I just hope you know the WNBA don't pay my bills at all," she says. "I don't even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I'm trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don't even know my (WNBA) salary. $74,000?"

Fox Sports confirms that Reese actually made a little less than $74,000 in the first year of her four-year $324,000 contract. Reese says she pays $8,000 a month in rent for her high-end Chicago residence, possible only because of endorsement deals with Reebok and other companies worth an estimated $1.7 million. "Hating pays them bills," she says, jokingly asking her haters to keep on hating.