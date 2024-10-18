McConnell: What I Said About Trump Wasn't That Bad

A new biography of Mitch McConnell set to be released this month reveals that after the 2020 presidential election, the then-Senate majority leader had some not-so-nice things to say about then-President Donald Trump, who'd just lost the election. But after those comments were revealed in an Associated Press preview of the book, McConnell, now Senate minority leader, was quick to downplay his 2020 remarks, Politico reports. The details:

2020 McConnell: According to The Price of Power by Michael Tackett, based on McConnell's recorded diaries and interviews, McConnell said Trump was "stupid as well as being ill-tempered and can't even figure out where his own best interests lie," and that it wasn't just Democrats who were "counting the days" until this "despicable human being" left office. The presidential election result, he said, "only underscores the good judgment of the American people. They've had just enough of the misrepresentations, the outright lies almost on a daily basis, and they fired him." He also called Trump a "narcissist" whose behavior had worsened post-election "because he has no filter now at all."