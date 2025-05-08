Denmark to Summon US Ambassador to Explain Spying Report

Denmark wants answers after sources came forward to report that the US will ramp up its spying efforts in Greenland. The Danish foreign minister told reporters Wednesday that he will summon the US ambassador to Copenhagen and ask him to explain the report, which he called "somewhat disturbing," the Guardian reports. "It worries me greatly because we do not spy on friends," Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, per the BBC. "I can't know if it's true because it's in a newspaper. But it doesn't seem to be strongly rejected by those who speak out. That worries me. ... We are going to call in the US acting ambassador for a discussion at the foreign ministry to see if we can confirm this information." (More Greenland stories.)